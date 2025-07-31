Detroit Pistons Officially Announce Signing Of 2-Year NBA Player
Colby Jones played 39 games (during the 2024-25 season) with the Washington Wizards and Sacramento Kings.
He had averages of 4.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 45.7% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range.
The 23-year-old has now signed a deal with the Detroit Pistons.
Via Pistons PR (on July 29): "The @DetroitPistons announced today that the team has signed guard Colby Jones to a two-way contract. Per team policy, the terms of the contract were not disclosed."
Jones was the 34th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft after three seasons of college basketball at Xavier.
He averaged 15.0 points per contest while shooting 50.9% from the field during his junior season.
ESPN's Shams Charania first reported the news earlier this month.
Via Charania (on July 23): "The Detroit Pistons are signing G/F Colby Jones on a two-way NBA contract, sources tell ESPN. Jones, 23, averaged 8.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals in the final two months of 2024-25, showing flashes as a productive rotation player in his second NBA season."
Jones has also done well in the G League.
Via NBA G League (on March 7, 2024): "43 PTS ✅ 7 AST ✅ 8 3PM ✅
Colby Jones was absolutely DOMINANT today, recording new career highs in scoring and made threes as the @StocktonKings cruised to a win! 👑"
The Pistons are coming off a season where they lost to the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs.