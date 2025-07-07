Detroit Pistons Officially Announce Trade For 7-Year NBA Player
Duncan Robinson has played seven seasons for the Miami Heat.
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons officially announced that they had acquired Robinson (via sign-and-trade).
He is coming off a year where he averaged 11.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 43.7% from the field and 39.3% from the three-point range in 74 games.
Via Pistons.com: "The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has acquired wing Duncan Robinson via sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat. As part of the trade, Detroit sent forward Simone Fontecchio to Miami."
The Pistons are coming off their best season since 2019, so the addition of a player such as Robinson is vital to them staying in contention for a top-six seed.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported the details of his contract earlier this month.
Via Charania (on July 1): "Free agent shooter Duncan Robinson has agreed to a three-year, $48 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell ESPN. Agent Jason Glushon navigated multiple options in the market, which included potential return to Miami or move elsewhere. Now Robinson lands in Detroit."
Robinson will bring elite three-point shooting to a roster that already features Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren, Tobias Harris, Jaden Ivey and Ausar Thompson.
Via NBA History (on March 17, 2024): "Duncan Robinson is the fastest to 1,000 3-pointers in NBA history at 343 games, passing Buddy Hield at 350 games."
The Pistons finished last year as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 44-38 record.
They lost to the New York Knicks in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in six games).