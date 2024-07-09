Detroit Pistons Officially Sign 13-Year NBA Player
Tobias Harris is coming off his 13th season in the NBA.
He finished the year with averages of 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 35.7% from the three-point range in 70 games for the Philadelphia 76ers.
On Monday, Harris officially signed with the Detroit Pistons.
Via Pistons PR: "The @DetroitPistons announced today that the team has signed forward Tobias Harris to a contract. Per team policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed."
Harris had spent part of three seasons in Detroit (2015-18).
He helped them make the NBA playoffs during the 2016 season.
Harris was initially the 19th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Tennessee.
In addition to the Pistons and 76ers, he has also spent time with the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers.
His career averages are 16.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 47.8% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 897 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 61 NBA playoff games.
Considering the Pistons are among the worst teams in the NBA, Harris is likely a massive upgrade to the roster going into the 2024-25 season.
They are coming off a year where they were the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-68 record.
The franchise has been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2019 season when Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin were still on the roster.