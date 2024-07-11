Fastbreak

Detroit Pistons Officially Sign 8-Year NBA Veteran

The Detroit Pistons have officially signed a recent Milwaukee Bucks player.

Ben Stinar

Feb 17, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Malik Beasley (5) shoots the ball during the three-point contest during NBA All Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 17, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Malik Beasley (5) shoots the ball during the three-point contest during NBA All Star Saturday Night at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Malik Beasley is coming off his first year playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.

The former Florida State star averaged 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 79 games (77 starts).

He also appeared in six NBA playoff games (two starts).

On Thursday, the Detroit Pistons officially signed Beasley (via the NBA's transaction page).

Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "-Malik Beasley's signing went official for the Detroit Pistons today. If it comes in at exactly $6M (the reported amount), that will leave the Pistons with about $13.9M in cap space, the Room Exception and Simone Fontecchio's cap hold."

Beasley was the 19th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and has also spent time with the Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers (in addition to Milwaukee) over eight seasons.

His career averages are 10.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 496 regular season games.

He has also appeared in 37 NBA playoff games (two starts).

Oct 15, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Malik Beasley (5) maintains possession of the ball defended by Los Angeles Lakers forward Maxwell Lewis (21) and guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (20) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports / Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

The Pistons are coming off a year where they were the 15th seed in the Eastern Confernece with a 14-68 record.

They have been unable to return to the NBA playoffs since the 2019 season when they still had Reggie Jackson, Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond on the roster.

An addition of a player like Beasley could help them significantly going into the 2024-25 season.

