Detroit Pistons Officially Sign Veteran NBA Guard
Caris LeVert has spent nine seasons in the NBA.
He played the 2024-25 season with the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers.
On Tuesday, the Detroit Pistons officially signed LeVert.
Via Pistons.com: "DETROIT, Mich. (July 8, 2025) – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has signed guard Caris LeVert to a contract. Per team policy, the terms of the contract were not disclosed."
LeVert finished last year with averages of 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest while shooting 46.7% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 64 games.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported the details of the deal last month.
Via Charania (on June 30): "Free agent guard Caris LeVert has agreed to a two-year, $29 million deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell ESPN. Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports and the Pistons negotiated terms of a deal that brings backcourt depth and a Michigan return."
LeVert has also played for the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers.
His career averages are 13.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest while shooting 43.7% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 524 games.
Via @TheLeadSM: "PG: Cade / Marcus Sasser
SG: Jaden Ivey / Caris LeVert
SF: Ausar / Duncan Robinson
PF: Tobias Harris / Ron Holland
C: Duren / Stewart / Paul Reed
There’s a lot to like about this Pistons team."
The Pistons are coming off a season where they made the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2019.