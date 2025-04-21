Detroit Pistons Player In Jeopardy Of Missing Game 2 Against Knicks
On Monday night, the Detroit Pistons will face off against the New York Knicks (at Madison Square Garden) for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Pistons could be without one of their best players, as Isaiah Stewart is dealing with an injury.
Via SNY's Ian Begley: "Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart had to get imaging on his leg after Game 1, per SNY sources. Stewart exited game in 4th quarter - at very start of NYK’s big run. He was laboring for most of G1. Given Stewart’s importance, this injury will clearly impact the rest of NYK-DET series."
The former Washington star is officially listed as questionable (on the injury report) for Game 2.
Via Tommy Beer: "The Pistons are listing Isaiah Stewart as questionable for Game 2 due to right knee inflammation.
He was clearly far from 100% in Game 1"
The Pistons lost Game 1 (also in New York) by a score of 123-112.
Stewart finished the loss with two points, five rebounds, one assist and two blocks while shooting 1/2 from the field in 19 minutes of playing time.
He is in his fifth NBA year (all with the Pistons).
The 23-year-old finished the regular season with averages of 6.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 55.9% from the field and 32.1% from the three-point range in 72 games.
Following Monday's game, the teams will head to Detroit for Game 3 on Thursday night.