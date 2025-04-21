Fastbreak

Detroit Pistons Player In Jeopardy Of Missing Game 2 Against Knicks

Isaiah Stewart is dealing with an injury.

Ben Stinar

Mar 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; The Detroit Pistons bench reacts to a foul call during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

On Monday night, the Detroit Pistons will face off against the New York Knicks (at Madison Square Garden) for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.

For the game, the Pistons could be without one of their best players, as Isaiah Stewart is dealing with an injury.

Via SNY's Ian Begley: "Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart had to get imaging on his leg after Game 1, per SNY sources. Stewart exited game in 4th quarter - at very start of NYK’s big run. He was laboring for most of G1. Given Stewart’s importance, this injury will clearly impact the rest of NYK-DET series."

The former Washington star is officially listed as questionable (on the injury report) for Game 2.

Via Tommy Beer: "The Pistons are listing Isaiah Stewart as questionable for Game 2 due to right knee inflammation.

He was clearly far from 100% in Game 1"

The Pistons lost Game 1 (also in New York) by a score of 123-112.

Stewart finished the loss with two points, five rebounds, one assist and two blocks while shooting 1/2 from the field in 19 minutes of playing time.

He is in his fifth NBA year (all with the Pistons).

The 23-year-old finished the regular season with averages of 6.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 55.9% from the field and 32.1% from the three-point range in 72 games.

Apr 10, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) battles for position New York Knicks forward Precious Achiuwa (5) and guard Landry Shamet (44) during the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images / David Reginek-Imagn Images

Following Monday's game, the teams will head to Detroit for Game 3 on Thursday night.

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.