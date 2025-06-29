Detroit Pistons Player Reportedly On NBA Trading Block
Simone Fontecchio has spent part of two seasons playing for the Detroit Pistons.
He finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 5.9 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 40.2% from the field and 33.5% from the three-point range in 75 games.
On Sunday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Pistons are looking to move the 29-year-old.
Via Scotto: "Sources: Pistons gauging trade market on Simone Fontecchio (expiring $8.3M). With Malik Beasley's gambling investigation, Kings to pursue Dennis Schroder, if DET loses Tim Hardaway Jr, & a Fontecchio trade, DET may create $24M in space to pursue Nickeil Alexander-Walker & others."
Fontecchio has played three total NBA seasons for the Utah Jazz (and Pistons).
He has career averages of 7.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 41.9% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 193 games.
Via Yossi Gozlan of CapSheets.com: "The Detroit Pistons can increase their cap space projection to $24 million by trading Simone Fontecchio’s $8.3 million.
They’d have enough room to outbid the market on Nickeil Alexander-Walker on a short-term contract. Bruce Brown’s deal with the Pacers in 2023 comes to mind."
The Pistons are coming off an impressive regular season where they finished as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 44-38 record.
They made the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2019 season (when Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond were still on the roster).
However, the Pistons lost to the New York Knicks in the first round.