Detroit Pistons Players React To Cade Cunningham's Instagram Post
Cade Cunningham is entering his fourth season in the NBA.
The Detroit Pistons star is coming off a year where he averaged 22.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 62 games.
On Friday, he made a post to Instagram that had over 37,000 likes in four hours.
Cunningham captioned his post: "Year 4"
There were over 500 comments, and several of his Pistons teammates left messages.
Isaiah Stewart: "Go Ham 👊🏾💯"
Malik Beasley: "Duce !!!"
Wendell Moore: "💫💫"
Tobias Harris: "‼️‼️‼️‼️"
Cunningham is the most important player on the Pistons, so fans will likely love seeing his teammates supporting him on social media.
He was the first pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Oklahoma State.
His career averages are 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 32.9% from the three-point range in 138 games.
The 23-year-old has yet to appear in an NBA playoff game.
The Pistons will play their first preseason game on Sunday when they face off against Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks.
They will open up the regular season on October 23 when they visit Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers.
The Pistons finished last season as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-68 record.
They have been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2019 season when Blake Griffin was still on the roster.