Detroit Pistons Players React To Cade Cunningham's Instagram Post
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is one of the best young stars in the NBA.
The former Oklahoma State star is coming off a season where he averaged 22.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.5 assists per contest while shooting 44.9% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 62 games.
On Wednesday, Cunningham is celebrating his 23rd birthday.
He made a post to Instagram that had over 23,000 likes in two hours.
Cunningham captioned his post: "Blessed to see another year 🙏🏽"
Several Pistons players left comments on his post.
Jaden Ivey: "Franchise🤞🏾"
Ron holland: "Its on"
Isaiah Stewart: "Chargie 👊🏾💯"
Tobias Harris, Malik Beasley, Tim Hardaway Jr., Taj Gibson, Bam Adebayo, Jonathan Kuminga and Tyrese Haliburton were among the NBA players to like Cunningham's post.
While Cunningham was an All-Star caliber player last season, the Pistons were the worst team in the NBA.
They finished as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-68 record.
Over the offseason, the Pistons added veterans such as Tobias Harris and Malik Beasley, which should make them more competitive.
Cunningham was the first pick in the 2021 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball.
He has spent all three seasons with the Pistons, and there is no question that he can be an All-Star at some point over the next three years.
His career averages are 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 32.9% from the three-point range in 138 games.