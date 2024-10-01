Detroit Pistons Players React To Tobias Harris Instagram Post
Tobias Harris is coming off another productive season for the Philadelphia 76ers.
He finished the year with averages of 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 70 games.
Over the offseason, Harris signed a deal with the Detroit Pistons.
Via Adrian Wojnarowski on July 1: "Free agent Tobias Harris lands with the Detroit Pistons on a two-year, $52 million deal, sources tell ESPN. An ideal fit on the floor and in the locker room for a young, developing roster."
On Monday, the Pistons held media day in Detroit.
Following the day, Harris made a post to Instagram.
Harris captioned his post: "New beginnings…
Familiar territory…
Detroit. The Get Back…"
Several Pistons players commented on his post.
Cade Cunningham: "Let’s go"
Paul Reed: "It’s up"
Malik Beasley: "Yessir!!"
Isaiah Stewart: "Straight to it"
Harris was a big addition for a Pistons team that is looking to get back into the NBA playoffs.
He spent part of three seasons with the organization earlier in his career.
In addition to the Pistons and 76ers, Harris has also spent time with the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers over 13 seasons.
The 32-year-old has career averages of 16.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 47.8% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 897 games.
The Pistons will open up their season on October 23 when they host the Indiana Pacers.