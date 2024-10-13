Detroit Pistons Players React To Tobias Harris Instagram Post After Suns Game
Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris was one of the biggest offseason additions made by any team in the league.
Harris finished last season with averages of 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 70 games for the Philadelphia 76ers.
On Friday evening, the Pistons played their third preseason game when they faced off against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.
The Pistons won by a score of 109-91, and Harris finished with 22 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block while shooting 8/13 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 27 minutes.
After the game, Harris made a post to Instagram.
He captioned his post: "And the flow goes on. 🧘🏽♂️🌊"
Many of his Pistons teammates commented on the post.
Paul Reed: "🔥🔥🔥bucket getter"
Malik Beasley: "Efficient"
Jaden Ivey: "🤞🏾"
Bobi Klintman: "Straight to it"
Isaiah Stewart: "🙌🏾💯"
The Pistons are coming off a season where they were the worst team in the NBA with a 14-68 record.
They have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous five seasons.
That said, the addition of Harris (and others) is expected to make the Pistons a much better team in 2025.
The Pistons will play their first game of the 2024-25 regular season on October 23 when they host Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers in Detroit.
They have gone 2-1 in their first three preseason games.