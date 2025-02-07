Detroit Pistons Release Former NBA 1st-Round Pick Before 76ers Game
Wendell Moore Jr. had been in the middle of his first season playing for the Detroit Pistons.
The former Duke star is averaging 3.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 28.6% from the three-point range in 20 games.
On Thursday, the Pistons announced that they had waived Moore Jr.
Via Omari Sankofa II of Detroit Free Press: "Pistons have waived Wendell Moore Jr., getting them back within the roster limit"
Moore Jr. was the 26th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.
He spent the first two seasons of his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Through 74 games, the 23-year-old has averages of 1.7 points and 1.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 16.2% from the three-point range.
The Pistons had made a trade, which is why they needed to clear roster space.
Via Pistons PR: "The @DetroitPistons today announced the team has acquired Dennis Schröder, Lindy Waters III and draft compensation as part of a series of transactions."
The Pistons are currently the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-26 record in 51 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and 4-6 over their last ten).
On Friday night, the Pistons will resume action when they play the Philadelphia 76ers (at home in Michigan).
Moore Jr. will be a name to watch over the next week (once he clears waivers).
He could also be a candidate to go to a G League team.