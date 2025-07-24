Detroit Pistons Release NBA Legend's Son
Ron Harper Jr. appeared in one game for the Detroit Pistons during the 2024-25 season.
He put up four points, seven rebounds and two assists while shooting 1/8 from the field in 17 minutes of playing time.
On Thursday, the Pistons waived Harper Jr. from his two-way contract.
Via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype: "The Detroit Pistons are waiving two-way player Ron Harper Jr, league sources told @hoopshype. He averaged 16.2 points, including 39% shooting from 3-point range, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 37 games combined with the Motor City Cruise and Maine Celtics in the G League."
Harper Jr. played his college basketball at Rutgers (and went undrafted in 2022).
He spent the first two seasons of his NBA career with the Toronto Raptors.
The 25-year-old has career averages of 2.2 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 37.5% from the field and 20.0% from the three-point range in 11 games.
Via Omari Sankofa II of The Detroit Free Press: "Colby Jones will join Daniss Jenkins and Tolu Smith as the Pistons' two-way players next season. He'll replace Ron Harper Jr., who wasn't on the team's summer league roster."
Harper Jr. is the son of Ron Harper (who won five NBA Championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls).
He is also the older brother of Dylan Harper (who was the second pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs).
Via NBA G League (on June 28): "A PROUD BIG BROTHER! 🙏
@motorcitycruise star Ron Harper Jr. was all smiles after watching Dylan Harper go No. 2 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft."