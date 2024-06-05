Detroit Pistons Reportedly Interested In Former NBA 1st Round Pick
Malik Monk is coming off a productive season for the Sacramento Kings.
He averaged 15.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range in 72 games.
This summer, the former Kentucky star will be a free agent that is available to sign with any team in the league.
Recently, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reported that the Detroit Pistons have interest in several players (including Monk).
Via Edwards III's article in The Athletic: "As for other realistic free-agent options, I think Detroit goes heavily after the likes of Malik Monk, Nic Claxton and Gary Harris. Monk feels like someone the Pistons will heavily prioritize due to the team’s need for legitimate 3-point shooting and off-the-dribble shot creation."
Monk would be an extremely intriguing option for Detroit because he is a talented scorer and is only 26.
In addition to the Kings, he has also spent time with the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers over seven seasons in the NBA (he was the 11th pick in the 2017 Draft).
His career averages are 11.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest while shooting 43.3% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 458 games.
He has also appeared in seven NBA playoff games with the Kings (2023).
As for the Pistons, they are coming off a year where they were the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference (last place) with 14-68 record.
They last made the NBA playoffs in 2019.