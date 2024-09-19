Detroit Pistons Reportedly Make Multiple Roster Moves
On Wednesday, Keith Smith of Spotrac reported that the Detroit Pistons had signed Sam Peek, Devon Higgs and Tolu Smith.
Via Smith: "The Detroit Pistons have signed Devon Higgs, Sam Peek and Tolu Smith to training camp deals, a league source told @spotrac."
Later in the day, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Pistons have waived Higgs and Peek.
They have also signed Javante McCoy.
Via Scotto: "The Detroit Pistons have agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with Javante McCoy, league sources told @hoopshype. Detroit also waived Sam Peek and Devon Higgs."
Moves like this happen frequently around this time of the year, as teams can get players to join their G League affiliates.
McCoy spent this past year playing for the Austin Spurs.
He finished the regular season with averages of 8.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 26.2% from the three-point range in 27 games (off the bench).
More than likely, McCoy will be waived before the season.
Via P.I.T. on November 30: "Javante McCoy (2022 PIT All-Tournament Team, Boston University) was spectacular with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to lift the Austin Spurs over the Memphis Hustle, 130-101."
As for the Pistons, they finished this past season as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-68 record.
The franchise has had significant struggles over the previous few seasons and has been unable to reach the NBA playoffs since 2019 (five years ago).