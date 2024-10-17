Detroit Pistons Reportedly Release 4-Year NBA Player After Cavs Game
Lamar Stevens spent last season playing for the Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies.
He finished the year with averages of 7.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 30.4% from the three-point range in 38 games (three starts).
Over the offseason, Stevens signed a deal with the Detroit Pistons, but Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports that he has been waived.
Via Scotto: "The Detroit Pistons have waived Lamar Stevens, league sources told @hoopshype. The 27-year-old forward has averaged 5.7 points in four NBA seasons."
Stevens had an excllent college career at Penn State.
After going undrafted in 2020, he has spent part of four seasons with the Cavs, Celtics and Grizzlies.
His career averages are 5.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 28.6% from the three-point range in 203 regular season games.
He has also appeared in two NBA playoff games with the Cavs.
Stevens is a talented player who is just 27, so he could end up drawing interest from teams around the league during the season.
The Pistons finished the preseason with a 3-2 record in five games.
They most recently beat the Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 108-92.
The Pistons will play their first game of the 2024-25 NBA regular season on October 23 when they host Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers in Detroit, Michigan.
They are coming off a tough season where they missed the NBA playoffs for the fifth straight year.