Detroit Pistons Reportedly Sign 3 Players Ahead Of Training Camp
NBA teams will host media day in less than two weeks, so there will be a lot of transactions around the league to finalize training camp rosters
On Wednesday, Keith Smith of Spotrac reported that the Detroit Pistons have signed three new players.
Via Smith: "The Detroit Pistons have signed Devon Higgs, Sam Peek and Tolu Smith to training camp deals, a league source told @spotrac."
Higgs appered in 26 G League games last year.
He finished the season with averages of 6.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range.
Smith is coming off a strong year of college basketball for Mississippi State.
He averaged 15.0 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 56.5% from the field in 23 games.
Peek played in 21 G League games last season.
He averaged 5.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 47.0% from the field and 45.0% from the three-point range.
All three players will likely be waived before the 2024-25 NBA season.
That said, they could end up as candidates for two-way (or 10-day) contracts.
The Pistons are coming off a season where they were the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-68 record.
They have been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2019 season (five years ago) when Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond were still with the team.
Currently, the Pistons have a roster led by Cade Cunningham, Jalen Duren and Tobias Harris.