Detroit Pistons Reportedly Sign 4-Year NBA Player
Lamar Stevens is coming off a year where he appeared in 38 games (three starts) with the Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics.
He finished the season with averages of 7.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 30.4% from the three-point range.
On Thursday, Priority Sports announced that the former Penn State star has signed a deal with the Detroit Pistons.
Via Priority Sports: "Lamar Stevens has signed with the @DetroitPistons 🖊️
Congrats, @LamarStevens11!"
Stevens has spent four seasons in the NBA with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies.
His career averages are 5.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 46.3% from the field and 28.6% from the three-point range in 203 regular season games.
He also appeared in two NBA playoff games with the Cavs during the 2023 season (they lost in the first round).
Via @zariqxavier: "Lamar Stevens has signed with Detroit.
He rounds out the Pistons roster to 15 full time contracts, they still have one two-way contract available."
Stevens has been a solid role player when given minutes, so he will be an intriguing addition to a Pistons team that is in need of as much talent as possible.
They are coming off a season where they were the worst team in the NBA with a 14-68 record.
The franchise has been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2019 season when Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin were still on the roster (five years ago).