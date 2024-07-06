Detroit Pistons Reportedly Sign Elite 3-Point Shooter
Malik Beasley is coming off his first season playing for the Milwaukee Bucks.
The former Florida State star finished the year with averages of 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest while shooting 44.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 79 games.
On Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Beasly will now sign with the Detroit Pistons.
Via Charania: "Free agent sharpshooter Malik Beasley plans to sign a one-year, $6 million-plus deal with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Beasley's agent, Daniel Hazan of Hazan Sports Management, has been negotiating the new deal with Pistons officials."
Via Charania: "Beasley signed for the veteran's minimum with the Bucks last offseason, raising his value in Milwaukee, now lands a contract into Detroit's cap space. The 27-year-old participated in the 3-point Contest at NBA All-Star weekend and shot 41.3 percent from 3-point range last season."
Beasley was the 19th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and has also spent time with the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves over eight seasons.
His career averages are 10.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 496 regular season games.
He has appeared in 37 NBA playoff games (two starts).
As for the Pistons, they are coming off a year where they were the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-68 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the fifth straight season.