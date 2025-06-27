Detroit Pistons Reportedly Sign Elite Passer
Zakai Zeigler spent all four seasons of his college career playing for Tennessee.
He finished his senior season with averages of 13.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 40.4% from the field and 32.2% from the three-point range in 37 games.
On Thursday night, Zeigler went undrafted.
According to ESPN's Jonathan Givony, he will now sign a deal with the Detroit Pistons (for NBA Summer League).
Via Givony: "Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler will play summer league with the Detroit Pistons, a source told ESPN."
Zeigler will have a chance to prove himself in Summer League with the Pistons.
If he plays well, he could end up landing a training camp deal with the Pistons (or another NBA team).
Via Tennessee Basketball: "• Tennessee's all-time assists leader
• Tennessee's all-time steals leader
• SEC single-season assists record holder
• first player in SEC history with 1,550 points, 700 assists, 350 rebounds and 250 steals
the best from Zakai Zeigler's record-setting senior season"
The Pistons are coming off their best season in years.
They were the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 44-38 record.
After making the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2019, the Pistons lost to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the first round (in six games).
Via CBS Sports (on March 28): "Zakai Zeigler is the first player in SEC history with 18+ PTS and 10+ AST in a Sweet 16 game or later"