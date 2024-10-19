Fastbreak

Detroit Pistons Reportedly Sign Ex-Miami Heat Player

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Detroit Pistons will sign Cole Swider.

Ben Stinar

Oct 18, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Cole Swider (21) dunks the ball against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images / Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Cole Swider spent the preseason with the Indiana Pacers.

However, the 25-year-old was waived on Friday.

He is coming off a year where he averaged 2.3 points per contest while shooting 39.5% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 18 games for the Miami Heat.

Cole Swider
Oct 28, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Miami Heat forward Cole Swider (21) shoots over Minnesota Timberwolves guard Shake Milton (18) in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images / Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

On Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reported that Swider will sign a deal with the Detroit Pistons.

Via Charania: "Free agent F Cole Swider plans to sign a two-way NBA contract with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell ESPN. The former Lakers and Heat shooter averaged nearly eight points for the Pacers in preseason."

Swider has spent part of two seasons in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers (and Heat).

His career averages are 2.0 points per contest while shooting 38.3% from the field and 34.2% from the three-point range in 25 games.

Swider also confirmed the news on X.

Swider has also spent time in the G League.

Last year, he had impressive averages of 24.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 51.9% from the field and 50.0% from the three-point range in 14 regular season games.

The Pistons will play their first game of the 2024-25 season when they host the Pacers on Wednesday evening in Detroit.

Last season, they were the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-68 record.

Cole Swider
Nov 25, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Miami Heat forward Cole Swider (21) shoots the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward Royce O'Neale (00) during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images / John Jones-Imagn Images

The franchise has been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2019 season (five years ago) when Andre Drummond was still on the roster.

