Detroit Pistons Reportedly Sign Ex-Miami Heat Player
Cole Swider spent the preseason with the Indiana Pacers.
However, the 25-year-old was waived on Friday.
He is coming off a year where he averaged 2.3 points per contest while shooting 39.5% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 18 games for the Miami Heat.
On Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reported that Swider will sign a deal with the Detroit Pistons.
Via Charania: "Free agent F Cole Swider plans to sign a two-way NBA contract with the Detroit Pistons, sources tell ESPN. The former Lakers and Heat shooter averaged nearly eight points for the Pacers in preseason."
Swider has spent part of two seasons in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers (and Heat).
His career averages are 2.0 points per contest while shooting 38.3% from the field and 34.2% from the three-point range in 25 games.
Swider also confirmed the news on X.
Swider has also spent time in the G League.
Last year, he had impressive averages of 24.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 51.9% from the field and 50.0% from the three-point range in 14 regular season games.
The Pistons will play their first game of the 2024-25 season when they host the Pacers on Wednesday evening in Detroit.
Last season, they were the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-68 record.
The franchise has been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2019 season (five years ago) when Andre Drummond was still on the roster.