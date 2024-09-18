Detroit Pistons Reportedly Sign Recent Pelicans Player
Dereon Seabron is coming off a year where he appeared in six games for the New Orleans Pelicans.
He finished the season with averages of 2.3 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 30.8% from the field.
On Tuesday, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Seabron will sign a deal with the Detroit Pistons.
Via Scotto: "The Detroit Pistons and Dereon Seabron have agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal, league sources told @hoopshype. Seabron was a two-way player for the New Orleans Pelicans over the past two seasons."
Seabron has spent part of two seasons in the NBA with New Orleans.
Over 11 games, his career averages are 1.6 points per contest while shooting 33.3% from the field and 50.0% from the three-point range.
The 24-year-old has spent a lot of time in the G League Birmingham Squadron.
Last season, he averaged 17.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 55.4% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point range in 23 games (21 starts).
Via NBA G League on November 21: "37 PTS 💥 11 AST 💥 7 REB
What a stat line! @PelicansNBA two-way Dereon Seabron scored a CAREER-HIGH to lead the @GleagueSquadron past the Legends in a high-scoring affair."
The Pistons finished last season as the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-68 record.
They have been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2019 season when Blake Griffin was still on the roster (five years ago).