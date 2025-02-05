Detroit Pistons Reportedly Trade For Former NBA Star's Son From 76ers
KJ Martin had been in the middle of his second season playing for the Philadelphia 76ers.
He is averaging 6.4 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest while shooting 61.6% from the field and 38.1% from the three-point range in 24 games.
On Wednesday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Martin has been traded to the Detroit Pistons.
Via Pompey: "According to sources, the Sixers will trade KJ Martin to the Detroit Pistons. Martin did not play in Tuesday’s night game because the deal was pending."
Via Pompey: "Sources say the Sixers are sending KJ Martin and two second-round picks to the Detroit Pistons. In exhange for that, the Pistons will take on Martin’s salary."
Martin was the 52nd pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
He has spent part of five seasons in the league with the Houston Rockets, LA Clippers (and 76ers).
His career averages are 8.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 54.8% from the field and 33.8% from the three-point range in 290 games.
The 24-year-old is also the son of 15-year veteran Kenyon Martin.
Martin spent his NBA career playing for the Denver Nuggets, New Jersey Nets, New York Knicks, LA Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks.
He was the first pick in the 2000 NBA Draft.
As for the Pistons, they are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-25 record in 50 games.
They will play their next game on Wednesday when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Michigan.