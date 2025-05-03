Detroit Pistons Send Message To NBA Legend Isiah Thomas
Isiah Thomas is one of the most talented point guards of all time.
The NBA legend spent all 13 years of his career with the Detroit Pistons.
Earlier this week, the Hall of Famer celebrated his 64th birthday.
One person who wished Thomas a happy birthday was the Pistons.
Their post had over 9,000 likes.
The Detroit Pistons wrote: "Wishing @isiahthomas a happy birthday! #DetroitBasketball birthday shoutouts presented by @cheurlin1788"
Many people (including Thomas) commented on the post.
Thomas wrote: "❤️❤️❤️❤️ thank you"
@insta_emp: "He need a statue"
@terrelltrell: "Happy Birthday young man.. Enjoy the Week Zeke. 💪🏾🏆💪🏾"
@bestthangsmoken_: "Again why is he not in our staff."
@popz_collection: "Build a statue for this man!"
Thomas was the second pick in the 1981 NBA Draft out of Indiana.
After winning a National Championship with the Hoosiers, he went on to lead the Pistons to two NBA titles.
Via NBA History: "Join us in wishing a Happy 64th Birthday to 12x #NBAAllStar, 2x NBA champion, 1990 NBA Finals MVP and 75th Anniversary Team member, Isiah Thomas! #NBABDAY"
Thomas had career averages of 19.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 29.0% from the three-point range in 979 games.
During the 1985 season, he averaged a sensational 13.9 assists per contest.
Via @Ballislife: "ISIAH THOMAS
88 NBA Finals: 25 PTS in a quarter on a sprained ankle
84 Playoffs: 16 PTS in 94 seconds to force OT
44 PTS vs Stockton after being left off Dream Team
30 PTS (14/20 FG) & 20 AST vs Magic Johnson
23 PTS & 25 AST (franchise high)"