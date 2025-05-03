Fastbreak

Detroit Pistons Send Message To NBA Legend Isiah Thomas

The Pistons wished Isiah Thomas a happy birthday.

Ben Stinar

Apr 3, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Basketball Hall of Fame player Isiah Thomas looks on during the second half of the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Apr 3, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Basketball Hall of Fame player Isiah Thomas looks on during the second half of the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Isiah Thomas is one of the most talented point guards of all time.

The NBA legend spent all 13 years of his career with the Detroit Pistons.

Pistons NBA
06/10/1990; Portland, Oregon, USA; Pistons'' Isiah Thomas with the ball in the third game of the NBA Finals, Mandatory Credit: Craig Porter, Detroit Free Press, USA Today Network / Detroit Free Press-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Content Services LLC

Earlier this week, the Hall of Famer celebrated his 64th birthday.

One person who wished Thomas a happy birthday was the Pistons.

Their post had over 9,000 likes.

The Detroit Pistons wrote: "Wishing @isiahthomas a happy birthday! #DetroitBasketball birthday shoutouts presented by @cheurlin1788"

Many people (including Thomas) commented on the post.

Thomas wrote: "❤️❤️❤️❤️ thank you"

@insta_emp: "He need a statue"

@terrelltrell: "Happy Birthday young man.. Enjoy the Week Zeke. 💪🏾🏆💪🏾"

@bestthangsmoken_: "Again why is he not in our staff."

@popz_collection: "Build a statue for this man!"

Isiah Thomas
Apr 3, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Basketball Hall of Fame player Isiah Thomas looks on during the second half of the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Thomas was the second pick in the 1981 NBA Draft out of Indiana.

After winning a National Championship with the Hoosiers, he went on to lead the Pistons to two NBA titles.

Via NBA History: "Join us in wishing a Happy 64th Birthday to 12x #NBAAllStar, 2x NBA champion, 1990 NBA Finals MVP and 75th Anniversary Team member, Isiah Thomas! #NBABDAY"

Thomas had career averages of 19.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 29.0% from the three-point range in 979 games.

During the 1985 season, he averaged a sensational 13.9 assists per contest.

Via @Ballislife: "ISIAH THOMAS

88 NBA Finals: 25 PTS in a quarter on a sprained ankle

84 Playoffs: 16 PTS in 94 seconds to force OT

44 PTS vs Stockton after being left off Dream Team

30 PTS (14/20 FG) & 20 AST vs Magic Johnson

23 PTS & 25 AST (franchise high)"

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.