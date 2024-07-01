Detroit Pistons Sign 13-Year NBA Veteran
Tobias Harris is coming off his sixth season playing for the Phildelphia 76ers.
The former Tennessee star finished the year with averages of 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 70 games.
On Monday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Harris is signing with the Detroit Pistons.
Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent Tobias Harris lands with the Detroit Pistons on a two-year, $52 million deal, sources tell ESPN. An ideal fit on the floor and in the locker room for a young, developing roster."
Harris will be in his second stint with Detroit, as he's already played part of three seasons with the franchise.
In addition to the 76ers and Pistons, he has also spent time with the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks over 13 seasons.
His career averages are 16.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest while shooting 47.8% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 897 regular season games.
Harris has also appeared in 61 NBA playoff games.
As for the Pistons, they are coming off another tough year where they were the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-68 record.
They have been unable to make the NBA playoffs since the 2019 season when star big men Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond were on the roster.
That said, Harris is joining a roster that features Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson.