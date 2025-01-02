Devin Booker Comments On Kevin Durant's Viral Instagram Post
Kevin Durant is currently in his third season playing for the Phoenix Suns.
While the team has gotten off to a slow start to the season, he is still among the best players in the league.
Recently, Durant made a post to Instagram that had over 640,000 likes.
One person who left a comment was his teammate Devin Booker.
Booker's comment had nearly 4,000 likes.
He wrote: "E$"
Suns fans will likely enjoy seeing the social media interaction between the team's two best players.
Durant is currently averaging 27.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 51.2% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 22 games.
Meanwhile, Booker has averages of 24.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 42.9% from the field and 34.1% from the three-point range in 27 games.
While both players have been good, the Suns are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 15-17 record in 32 games.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten (and are also in the middle of a three-game losing streak).
The Suns will resume action on Saturday night when they visit Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers.
Via Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports: "Kevin Durant is second among frontcourt players in the West in the first wave of All-Star voting. Devin Booker is 9th among guards in the West"
Last season, the Suns were swept in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves.