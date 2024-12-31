Fastbreak

Devin Booker's Current Injury Status For Grizzlies-Suns Game

Devin Booker is on the injury report for Tuesday's game.

Apr 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) leaves the court after game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

On Tuesday evening, the Phoenix Suns will host the Memphis Grizzlies in Arizona.

For the game, Devin Booker is listed as questionable on the injury report.

The former Kentucky star has missed each of the previous five games, so this would be his sixth straight out of action (if he doesn't play).

Via Underdog NBA: "Devin Booker (groin) listed questionable for Tuesday."

Booker is averaging 25.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 26 games.

