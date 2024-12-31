Devin Booker's Current Injury Status For Grizzlies-Suns Game
Devin Booker is on the injury report for Tuesday's game.
On Tuesday evening, the Phoenix Suns will host the Memphis Grizzlies in Arizona.
For the game, Devin Booker is listed as questionable on the injury report.
The former Kentucky star has missed each of the previous five games, so this would be his sixth straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Devin Booker (groin) listed questionable for Tuesday."
Booker is averaging 25.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 26 games.
