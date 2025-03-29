Fastbreak

Devin Booker Facing Backlash From NBA Fans For Performance In Suns-Timberwolves Game

Devin Booker had a tough night against the Timberwolves.

Ben Stinar

Mar 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Mar 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

On Friday evening, the Phoenix Suns lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 124-109.

Devin Booker had a tough night, finishing with ten points and six assists while shooting 4/14 from the field and 0/6 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.

Many people commented on his performance on social media.

@CGBBURNER: "it might be time to have a conversation about Devin Booker in big games…"

@philfanacc: "there’s fans out there that think 30 year old Devin Booker is still worth building around"

@drocktrainer: "Book is even not a top 20 at this stage of the season"

@ZayRicch: "Shout out to Devin booker even when he struggles he makes sure the team goes with him🫡 can’t say he hasn’t been consistent all year🫠"

Devin Booker
Mar 21, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) controls the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

@TWolvesLead: "Wolves are absolutely hounding Devin Booker

0-6 with 0 points so far"

@forthefacts: "Has there any been a stupider organization than the suns with the coach of the bud and with a franchise player like devin Booker? They just seen KD average 40 4 straight games beating great teams and best ball of season and they go away from it to please book and leads to Ls"

@BigPapaGeoffer: "KDs been the only consistent player for the whole season, yet he gets the blame when Devin Booker hasn’t been a top 15 player this season. Quite sad"

Devin Booker
Mar 26, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots against the Boston Celtics during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

With the loss, the Suns dropped to 35-39 in 74 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.