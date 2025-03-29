Devin Booker Facing Backlash From NBA Fans For Performance In Suns-Timberwolves Game
On Friday evening, the Phoenix Suns lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 124-109.
Devin Booker had a tough night, finishing with ten points and six assists while shooting 4/14 from the field and 0/6 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
Many people commented on his performance on social media.
@CGBBURNER: "it might be time to have a conversation about Devin Booker in big games…"
@philfanacc: "there’s fans out there that think 30 year old Devin Booker is still worth building around"
@drocktrainer: "Book is even not a top 20 at this stage of the season"
@ZayRicch: "Shout out to Devin booker even when he struggles he makes sure the team goes with him🫡 can’t say he hasn’t been consistent all year🫠"
@TWolvesLead: "Wolves are absolutely hounding Devin Booker
0-6 with 0 points so far"
@forthefacts: "Has there any been a stupider organization than the suns with the coach of the bud and with a franchise player like devin Booker? They just seen KD average 40 4 straight games beating great teams and best ball of season and they go away from it to please book and leads to Ls"
@BigPapaGeoffer: "KDs been the only consistent player for the whole season, yet he gets the blame when Devin Booker hasn’t been a top 15 player this season. Quite sad"
With the loss, the Suns dropped to 35-39 in 74 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.