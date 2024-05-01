Devin Booker's First Instagram Post After Phoenix Suns Got Swept By Timberwolves
On Sunday evening, the Phoenix Suns had their season come to an end when they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 122-116.
The Suns had one of the most talented rosters in the NBA with Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant.
However, they were unable to win a game and ended up getting swept (the Timberwolves will now face off against the Denver Nuggets in the second round).
On Wednesday, Booker made his first post to Instagram since getting swept.
There were over 135,000 likes in less than four hours (Booker has 5.5 million followers).
Booker captioned his three photos: "sdp"
Despite getting swept, Booker had an outstanding Game 4 performance with 49 points, five rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block while shooting 13/21 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in 45 minutes of playing time.
Booker was the 13th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Kentucky, and has spent each of his first nine seasons with the Suns.
They had been one of the worst teams in the league when he first joined the franchise.
However, they improved over time and have made the NBA playoffs in each of the previous four seasons.
In 2021, Booker helped lead the Suns to the NBA Finals (they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games).
The Suns will have a lot of questions to answer about the future of the roster this summer.
Booker finished the regular season with averages of 27.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists.