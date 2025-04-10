Devin Booker Gets Honest After Phoenix Suns Eliminated From NBA Playoffs
On Wednesday night, the Phoenix Suns played the Oklahoma City Thunder (at home) in Arizona.
They lost by a score of 125-112.
With the loss, the Suns have now been eliminated from postseason contention.
Via Bleacher Report: "Suns have officially been ELIMINATED from playoff contention.
Phoenix has lost 8 games in a row..."
Devin Booker finished the game with 20 points, six rebounds, 14 assists and one steal while shooting 9/20 from the field and 0/4 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
He made an honest statement when he met with the media.
Booker (h/t Cameron Cox of 12 SPORTS): "It's been a slow bleed out. I've been feeling this way for the majority of the season. I think the small glimpses of good stretches that we played, I know gave me hope... You never went it to be that you're squeezing into the last spot of the play-in in the first place."
Booker still had a strong season, as he is averaging 25.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 33.2% from the three-point range in 74 games.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "Four years ago, the Suns were two wins away from their first title.
Now, Chris Paul and the entire young core around Devin Booker are gone while also not controlling their own 1st-round picks until 2032.
Aggressive moves ruined Phoenix’s immediate future."
The Suns are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 35-45 record in 80 games.