Devin Booker's Incredible Layup Went Viral In USA-South Sudan Game

Devin Booker has been critical to Team USA’s success in group play:



11.0 points

5.5 assists

1.5 steals

71.4 3PT%

88.4 TS%



Booker also is one of their leaders in plus-minus through exhibition and group action.



A star player fully buying into his low-usage role for team success. pic.twitter.com/ARicS3THah