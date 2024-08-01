Devin Booker's Incredible Layup Went Viral In USA-South Sudan Game
Devin Booker is playing for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
The Phoenix Suns superstar is playing in his second Olympics (he won a gold medal in 2021).
On Wednesday, they defeated South Sudan by a score of 103-86.
Booker finished with 10 points, one rebound, six assists and one steal while shooting 4/6 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 22 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Devin Booker today:
— Led Team USA in assists
— Only starter with a positive +/-
— Highest FG% by a starter
Locked in."
Booker also had a huge highlight, as he finished an incredible layup on a fast break (and got fouled).
The play got a lot of views on social media.
Via ClutchPoints: "Devin Booker finishes through contact with a SMOOTH reverse layup 🔥"
Booker is one of the best scoring guards in the NBA, but he has done excellent job of playing a role on a deep Team USA roster.
He is coming off a year where he averaged 27.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the feild and 36.4% from the three-point range in 68 games.
Via Evan Sidery: "Devin Booker has been critical to Team USA’s success in group play:
11.0 points
5.5 assists
1.5 steals
71.4 3PT%
88.4 TS%
Booker also is one of their leaders in plus-minus through exhibition and group action.
A star player fully buying into his low-usage role for team success."
Team USA will resume action when they face off against Puerto Rico on Saturday.