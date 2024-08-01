Fastbreak

Devin Booker's Incredible Layup Went Viral In USA-South Sudan Game

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns) had a fantastic finish during Wednesday's game.

Jan 16, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) smiles just after the second quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports / Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Booker is playing for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

The Phoenix Suns superstar is playing in his second Olympics (he won a gold medal in 2021).

On Wednesday, they defeated South Sudan by a score of 103-86.

Booker finished with 10 points, one rebound, six assists and one steal while shooting 4/6 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in 22 minutes of playing time.

Via StatMuse: "Devin Booker today:

— Led Team USA in assists
— Only starter with a positive +/-
— Highest FG% by a starter

Locked in."

Booker also had a huge highlight, as he finished an incredible layup on a fast break (and got fouled).

The play got a lot of views on social media.

Via ClutchPoints: "Devin Booker finishes through contact with a SMOOTH reverse layup 🔥"

Booker is one of the best scoring guards in the NBA, but he has done excellent job of playing a role on a deep Team USA roster.

He is coming off a year where he averaged 27.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the feild and 36.4% from the three-point range in 68 games.

Via Evan Sidery: "Devin Booker has been critical to Team USA’s success in group play:

11.0 points
5.5 assists
1.5 steals
71.4 3PT%
88.4 TS%

Booker also is one of their leaders in plus-minus through exhibition and group action.

A star player fully buying into his low-usage role for team success."

Team USA will resume action when they face off against Puerto Rico on Saturday.

The Olympics can be watched on NBC and Peacock.

