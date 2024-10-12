Devin Booker's Injury Status For Pistons-Suns Game
On Friday evening, the Phoenix Suns will play their third preseason game when they face off against the Detroit Pistons in Arizona.
For the game, the Suns will be without one of their best players, as Devin Booker has been ruled out.
Via Duane Rankin of azcentral: "Suns starting lineup vs. Pistons
Tyus Jones
Bradley Beal
Ryan Dunn
Kevin Durant
Mason Plumlee
Devin Booker (right ankle soreness) OUT . Is being viewed as a precaution."
Since it's the preseason, there is likely nothing to worry about for Suns fans.
Booker has played in each of the team's first two games and most recently had 10 points, three assists and one block in 22 minutes of playing time (against the Pistons on Tuesday).
The Suns are 2-0 in the preseason after beating the Lakers and Pistons.
Booker is coming off another strong year for the Suns where he averaged 27.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 68 games.
They were the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
However, the Suns got swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Following the Pistons, the Suns will play two more preseason games against the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers.
They will open up the regular season on October 23 when they visit James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers in California.