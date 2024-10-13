Devin Booker Injury Update Ahead Of Nuggets Game
On Sunday, the Phoenix Suns will play their fourth preseason game when they face off against the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.
Devin Booker was held out of the team's 109-91 loss to the Detroit Pistons due to an ankle injury.
For Sunday's showdown with Denver, Booker will remain out of the lineup.
Via Duane Rankin of azcentral: "Devin Booker (ankle), Jusuf Nurkic (finger), Grayson Allen (Achilles) and Josh Okogie (hamstring) won't play tomorrow at Denver, Suns coach Mike Budenholzer said. #Suns"
While Booker remains out of action, Rankin posted a video of the superstar guard at practice (on Saturday).
Several fans reacted to the clip.
@durgoat_kevin: "Bros chilling"
@easymoneyyMo: "Keep him OUT pls we’ve seen enough, this team is ELITE. Get ready for clippers opening night"
@Kebendurant: "He looks fine to me, prolly just load management"
Booker is coming off another dominant season where he averaged 27.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 68 games.
For the Suns, they will only be judged by how they do in the postseason.
Therefore, it's no surprise that they will be extra cautious with Booker during the preseason.
Last season, the Suns were swept by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
They will play their first game of the regular season on October 23 when they visit James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers in California.
Booker is going into his tenth NBA season (all with the Suns).