Devin Booker Made NBA History In Spurs-Suns Game
Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns hosted the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night in Arizona.
The Suns won by a score of 104-93.
Devin Booker finished the victory with 29 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block while shooting 10/21 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
Booker also made NBA history by scoring his 15,000th career point.
Via The Phoenix Suns: "Book becomes the 9th youngest player in @NBA history to score 15K career points:
LeBron James
Kevin Durant
Kobe Bryant
Wilt Chamberlain
Michael Jordan
Carmelo Anthony
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Tracy McGrady"
He is also just the second player in Suns history to achieve the milestone.
Via The Phoenix Suns: "Book joins Walter Davis as the only players in franchise history to score 15K points in a Suns uniform!"
His teammate Kevin Durant sent out a message after the game (via X).
Durant's post had 7,000 likes in 30 minutes.
Durant wrote: "15k at 28…my dog checkin boxes. Congrats @DevinBook, more on the way"
Booker was the 13th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft after one season at Kentucky.
He has spent his entire 10-year career with the Suns.
They have made the NBA playoffs in each of the previous four years (and reached the 2021 NBA Finals).
With the victory over the Spurs, the Suns improved to 12-8 in their first 20 games.
They have won two straight games.