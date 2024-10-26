Devin Booker Made Phoenix Suns History Against Lakers
On Friday evening, the Phoenix Suns are playing the Los Angeles Lakers in California.
Devin Booker had ten points and one assist while shooting 4/7 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in his first nine minutes of action.
His one assist made Suns history, as he is now the sixth player to record 3,000 career assists.
Via The Suns: "All around playmaker.
Congrats, Book, on 3K career assists! 👏"
The other five players on the list are Jason Kidd, Walter Davis, Alvan Adams, Kevin Johnson and Steve Nash.
Booker is known for his scoring, but he has become a better facilitator in recent years.
Last year, the four-time NBA All-Star averaged 27.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 68 games.
The Suns come into the night with a 1-0 record after defeating the Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 116-113 on Wednesday evening (in overtime).
Booker finished the victory with 15 points, four rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block while shooting 5/9 from the field and 4/5 from the three-point range in 32 minutes.
Following the Lakers, the Suns will play their next game on Saturday evening when they Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks in Arizona.
Booker was the 13th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Kentucky.
He is in his tenth NBA season (all with the Suns).
During the 2021 season, Booker helped lead the franchise to the NBA Finals.