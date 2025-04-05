Devin Booker Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Suns-Celtics Game
On Friday night, the Phoenix Suns lost to the Celtics (in Boston) by a score of 123-103.
Despite their talented roster, the Suns will now have a losing record to finish the 2024-25 NBA season.
Via John Voita, III of Bright Side of the Sun: "The Suns have been outscored by 114 points during their five-game losing streak. That's 22.8 per game."
Devin Booker finished the loss with 37 points, five rebounds and six assists while shooting 15/29 from the field and 2/6 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
After the game, he made an honest statement when he met with the media (h/t Duane Rankin of azcentral).
Booker: "It's tough. I've said I didn't think I'd be in this situation, but it's a part of it. It's part of the journey. It's part of the story. We've built it up before, and we'll do it again. I trust everybody in here. Finish this thing up the right way, keep playing the right way and already start thinking how we can prepare to get better this summer and just continue to get it back to where it was."
Despite the Suns being one of the worst teams in the Western Conference, Booker has had a strong season.
The former Kentucky star is averaging 25.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.8% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in 71 games.
The Suns are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 35-42 record.