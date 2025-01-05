Devin Booker Makes Brutally Honest Statement After Suns-Pacers Game
On Saturday night, the Phoenix Suns lost to the Indiana Pacers (in Indianapolis) by a socre of 126-108.
Devin Booker finshed the loss with 20 points, eight rebounds and nine assists while shooting 7/15 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
After the team's fourth straight loss, Booker made an honest statement when he met with the media (h/t Duane Rankin of azcentral).
Booker: "S**t, the vibes are low... We just have to keep fighting. It's a blessing to even be in this position, but our output is super ugly right now...Hopefuly, later down in the season, these moments right here are out the way. We've got past them, but right now, we're in the thick of it."
The Suns are the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 15-18 record in 33 games.
They will play their next game on Monday night when they visit Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers.
On the road, the Suns have gone 5-10 in the 15 games they have played away from Arizona.
Via Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports: "Not reporting here, just my opinion, but fixing this Suns team isn't as simple as upgrading the 5 or adding more size or adjusting to 3s vs. middies. Something feels disjointed with this group, like there's a lack of belief in what they're doing"
Booker is in his tenth season in the NBA (all with the Suns).
He is averaging 24.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.