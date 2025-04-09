Devin Booker Makes Devastating Statement After Warriors-Suns Game
On Tuesday evening, the Phoenix Suns were blown out (at home) by the Golden State Warriors.
Devin Booker finished the 133-95 loss with 21 points, three rebounds, four assists and one block while shooting 7/17 from the field and 0/5 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Booker made a brutally honest statement when he met with the media (h/t Duane Rankin of azcentral).
Booker: "There's no answer for it. There are no words for it. Nothing I can say can really make it better."
With the loss, the Suns dropped to 35-44 in 79 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a seven-game losing streak.
Via ClutchPoints: "With tonight's loss, the Suns (35-44) have been ELIMINATED from Playoff contention.
Their Play-in hopes rest on going 3-0, while the Mavs go 0-3 the rest of the way 🤯"
Following the Warriors, the Suns will play their next game on Wednesday night when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder.
At home, they have gone 23-16 in 39 games played in Arizona.
Via Shane Young of Forbes: "The Phoenix Suns have set a franchise record for most consecutive double-digit losses
Tonight is their seventh in a row"
Booker was the 13th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft after one season at Kentucky.
He spent all ten years of his NBA career with the Suns.
They reached the NBA Finals during the 2021 season.