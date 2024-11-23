Devin Booker Makes Honest Jalen Brunson Assessment After Knicks-Suns Game
On Wednesday evening, the New York Knicks beat the Phoenix Suns by a score of 138-122 in Arizona.
Jalen Brunson finished with 36 points, two rebounds, ten assists and one steal while shooting 12/21 from the field and 7/11 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Suns star Devin Booker was asked about Brunson (h/t Duane Rankin of azcentral).
Booker: "He's a tough coverage. You don't know until you're out there."
Brunson has given the Suns problems in the past.
Last season, the All-Star point guard exploded for 50 points, six rebounds, nine assists and five steals while shooting 9/9 from the three-point range when the Knicks beat the Suns by a score of 139-122 in Arizona.
With the victory, the Knicks improved to 9-6 in their first 15 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.
Following the Suns, the Knicks will resume action on Saturday when they visit John Collins and the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
Brunson is in his third season with the Knicks (after spending four years with the Dallas Mavericks).
Booker finished Wednesday's loss with 33 points, three rebounds and five assists while shooting 12/23 from the field in 38 minutes of playing time.
However, the Suns are now in the middle of a five-game losing streak.
They are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 9-7 record in 16 games.