Devin Booker Makes Honest Kevin Durant Statement
Earlier this week, Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant was named to his 15th NBA All-Star Game.
The former Texas standout is averaging 27.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 38.4% from the three-point range in 33 games.
Durant wrote (via X): "Thanks to the fans and my peers for voting me in as an All star starter…..15 of em, doesn’t get old! See yall in the Bay!!!"
After the news, starting guard Devin Booker was asked about his superstar teammate.
Booker (h/t PHNX Suns): "It’s a true testament to his work ethic and how much he loves the game of basketball... You know with him, you're gonna get it everytime he gets on the floor. It's inspiring to be around."
Booker and Durant have been teammates for part of three seasons.
Right now, Booker is averaging 25.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 44.6% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 38 games.
The Suns are currently the 10th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-21 record in 43 games.
That said, they have gone 7-3 over their last ten.
Despite their talented roster, the Suns are coming off a season where they got swept in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (by the Minnesota Timberwolves).
They will resume action on Saturday evening when they host Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards in Arizona.
At home, the Suns are 13-8 in 21 games.