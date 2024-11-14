Devin Booker Makes Honest Statement After Suns-Kings Game
On Wednesday evening, the Phoenix Suns faced off against the Sacramento Kings in California.
The Suns were playing without Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant and lost by a score of 127-104 to fall to 9-3 in their first 12 games.
Devin Booker finished with 18 points, three rebounds, five assists and two steals while shooting 6/16 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 31 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Booker made an honest statement when he spoke to Duane Rankin of azcentral.
Booker: "I could've did a better job through the night of not trying to force it and get off it and trust my teammates a little bit more."
Booker is now averaging 23.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 43.4% from the field and 34.0% from the three-point range in 12 games.
He is in his tenth NBA season (all with the Suns).
Even with the loss, the Suns are still the third seed in the Western Conference.
Following the Kings, they will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Suns are coming off a season where they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
As for the Kings, they improved to 7-5 in their first 12 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
They will play their next game on Friday evening when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Sacramento.