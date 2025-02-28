Devin Booker Makes Honest Zion Williamson Statement After Pelicans-Suns Game
On Thursday night, the Phoenix Suns lost to the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 124-116.
The Suns allowed Zion Williamson to have his first career triple-double.
He finished with 27 points, ten rebounds, 11 assists and two blocks while shooting 13/17 from the field in 31 minutes of playing time.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "FIRST CAREER TRIPLE-DOUBLE FOR ZION
Pelicans hand the Suns their 10th loss in their last 12 games"
After the game, Suns star Devin Booker was asked about Williamson.
Reporter: "How difficult of a player is he to try to defend?"
Booker: "Really tough, but you still want to take away what you see him do every night. Even though it's a tough assignment, he has a jump pad further away from the rim than you think, but try to keep him going to his right hand and bringing the help in early. Things that talked about before the game, but didnt't execute."
Booker finished the tough loss with 36 points, seven rebounds, nin assists and one steal while shooting 13/29 from the field and 6/16 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
He is in his 10th NBA season (all with the Suns).
The Suns are currently the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 27-32 record in 59 games.
They are 2-8 over their last ten (and in the middle of a three-game losing streak).
On Friday night, the Suns will have a chance for revenge, as they will host the Pelicans (again).