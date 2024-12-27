Devin Booker's Official Injury Status For Mavs-Suns Game
On Friday night, the Phoenix Suns will host the Dallas Mavericks in Arizona.
For the game, they will remain without one of their best players, as Devin Booker has been ruled out.
The ten-year veteran has missed each of the previous three games, so this will be his fourth straight out of the lineup.
Via Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports on Thursday: "Devin Booker (left groin strain), Grayson Allen (concussion protocol) and Bol Bol (left knee contusion) remain out for the Suns' game against the Mavs tomorrow"
Booker is averaging 25.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 26 games.
The Suns enter play as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 15-14 record in 29 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Suns beat the Denver Nuggets (at home) on Christmas by a score of 110-100.
Without Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley combined to score 54 points.
Following the Mavs, the Suns will play their next game on Saturday night when they visit Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco.
On the other side, the Mavs are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 19-11 record in 30 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.
Following the Suns, the Mavs will play their next game on Saturday night when they visit Deandre Ayton and the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.