Devin Booker's Official Injury Status For Nuggets-Suns Game
On Wednesday, the Phoenix Suns will host the Denver Nuggets in Arizona.
For the game, they will remain without one of their best players, as Devin Booker has been ruled out.
The former Kentucky star has missed each of the previous two games, so this will be his third straight out of action.
Via Underdog NBA: "Devin Booker (groin) listed out for Wednesday."
Booker is averaging 25.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 26 games.
The Suns enter the showdown as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 14-14 record in 28 games.
They most recently lost to the Nuggets (in Colorado) by a score of 117-90.
Currently, the Suns are in the middle of a three-game losing skid.
Following Wednesday's game, the Suns will resume action on Friday evening when they remain in Arizona to host Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.
At home, they have gone 9-6 in 15 games.
Meanwhile, the Nuggets are the fifth seed in the west with a 16-11 record in 27 games.
Following the Suns, they will play their next game on Friday evening against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Denver.
Booker was the 13th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball.
He has spent all ten seasons with the Suns.
During the 2021 season, Booker helped lead the franchise to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993.