Devin Booker's Official Injury Status For Pistons-Suns Game
Devin Booker has been ruled out for Saturday's game.
On Saturday evening, the Phoenix Suns will host the Detroit Pistons in Arizona.
For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as starting guard Devin Booker has been ruled out.
The former Kentucky star is averaging 25.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 34.5% from the three-poin range in 26 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Devin Booker (groin) listed out for Saturday."
