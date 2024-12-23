Devin Booker's Official Injury Status For Suns-Nuggets Game
On Monday night, the Phoenix Suns will be in Denver to play the Nuggets.
For the game, they will remain without one of their best players, as starting guard Devin Booker has been ruled out.
He also missed the team's last game, so this will be his second straight out of action.
Via Duane Rankin of azcentral on Sunday: "Early flight into Denver.
Suns travel day today.
Face Nuggets Monday w/o Devin Booker (groin), then again Christmas Wednesday in Phoenix.
Suns have gone 6-12 since 8-1 start. Lost 133-125 Saturday to Detroit to end 3-game homestand.
2nd most points allowed this season."
Booker is averaging 25.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 43.9% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 26 games.
The Suns are 14-13 in their first 27 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
That said, they are just 1.5 games back of the Nuggets for fifth.
Currently, the Suns are in the middle of a two-game losing streak.
They most recently lost to Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons (at home) by a score of 133-125.
The Suns and Nuggets will face off (again) on Christmas in Arizona.
As for the Nuggets, they enter play as the fifth seed with a 15-11 record in 26 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Most recently, the Nuggets beat the New Orleans Pelicans by a score of 132-129.