Devin Booker's Official Injury Status For Suns-Rockets Game
On Wednesday evening, the Phoenix Suns will play the Houston Rockets in Texas.
For the game, the Suns will be without one of their best players, as Devin Booker has been ruled out.
Booker is averaging 26.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 33.8% from the three-point range in 48 games.
Via Kellan Olson of EmpireOfTheSuns: "Devin Booker (low back contusion) has been added to the injury report for the Suns and is out tonight against the Rockets.
Grayson Allen (left knee soreness), Bradley Beal (left great toe sprain) and Cody Martin (sports hernia) are also out."
The Suns are coming off a 119-112 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies (at home).
Booker finished the loss with 17 points, two rebounds and nine assists while shooting 6/13 from the field and 0/3 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
The Suns are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 26-27 record in 53 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten (and are in the middle of a two-game losing streak).
Following the Rockets, the Suns will play their next game on February 20 when they visit the San Antonio Spurs.
As for the Rockets, they are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 33-20 record in 53 games.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten.
Following the Suns, the Rockets will host the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.