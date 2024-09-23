Devin Booker Reacts To Heartbreaking Phoenix Suns News
On Saturday, the heartbreaking news that legendary play-by-play announcer Al McCoy had passed away was announced.
McCoy had been the voice of the Suns for 51 years (1972-2023).
Via The Phoenix Suns: "Phoenix Suns Ring of Honor member and legendary radio play-by-play announcer Al McCoy has passed away peacefully at the age of 91 💜🧡"
Following the news, the Suns released statements from current and former members of the organization.
One person who made a statement was Devin Booker.
Booker: "I had the privilege of Al McCoy narrating the first eight years of my career. He was inducted into the Ring of Honor my second season, and it was then I really understood what a special talent he was. And over the course of my career, I’ve learned what an even more special person he was. We will miss Al, and I am so glad our legacies in Phoenix are forever connected."
Back in 2022, when the Suns won a franchise record 64 games, Booker gave his jersey to McCoy.
Via Arizona Sports on April 6, 2022: "A special moment here as Devin Booker hands a signed jersey to Al McCoy after the #Suns set a franchise record for wins in a season! #ValleyProud"
Booker was the 13th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Kentucky.
He has spent his entire nine-year career with the Suns.
Last season, Booker averaged 27.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 68 games.