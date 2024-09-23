Fastbreak

Devin Booker Reacts To Heartbreaking Phoenix Suns News

Devin Booker reacted to the news of Al McCoy passing away.

Ben Stinar

Apr 23, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) walks back to the bench against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter during game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Apr 23, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) walks back to the bench against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter during game two of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

On Saturday, the heartbreaking news that legendary play-by-play announcer Al McCoy had passed away was announced.

McCoy had been the voice of the Suns for 51 years (1972-2023).

Via The Phoenix Suns: "Phoenix Suns Ring of Honor member and legendary radio play-by-play announcer Al McCoy has passed away peacefully at the age of 91 💜🧡"

Following the news, the Suns released statements from current and former members of the organization.

One person who made a statement was Devin Booker.

Booker: "I had the privilege of Al McCoy narrating the first eight years of my career. He was inducted into the Ring of Honor my second season, and it was then I really understood what a special talent he was. And over the course of my career, I’ve learned what an even more special person he was. We will miss Al, and I am so glad our legacies in Phoenix are forever connected."

Back in 2022, when the Suns won a franchise record 64 games, Booker gave his jersey to McCoy.

Via Arizona Sports on April 6, 2022: "A special moment here as Devin Booker hands a signed jersey to Al McCoy after the #Suns set a franchise record for wins in a season! #ValleyProud"

Booker was the 13th pick in the 2015 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Kentucky.

He has spent his entire nine-year career with the Suns.

Last season, Booker averaged 27.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 49.2% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range in 68 games.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.