Devin Booker Reacts To Phoenix Suns Big Offseason Signing
Devin Booker is going into his tenth season in the NBA (all with the Phoenix Suns).
On Monday, the team held media day, and Booker was asked about the Suns signing Tyus Jones over the offseason.
The veteran point guard is coming off a strong year where he averaged 12.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 41.4% from the three-point range in 66 games for the Washington Wizards.
Booker: "Me and Tyus go back to 2014 draft class. Somebody that I've had a close relationship for a long time... We got him for a steal. I remember the news being broke while we we're at USA and all the guys in the locker room we're like, 'Man, how did ya'll get that done?' Something I'm super excited about obviously. Everyone talks about the assists-turnover ratio, but he's definitely not someone you can leave open, either. He's just a true ultimate winner, and I'm glad that he's on a stage now where he can show it."
The reason the addition was so significant for the Suns is that they got him for a minimum contract.
Via Adrian Wojnarowski on July 27: "Tyus Jones — the market’s top remaining free agent guard — has agreed on a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Phoenix Suns, Kevin Bradbury of @LiftSportsMNGMT tells ESPN."
The Suns will open up the regular season when they visit James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers on October 23 in California.