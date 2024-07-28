Devin Booker Reacts To Tyus Jones Phoenix Suns News
Tyus Jones is one of the more underrated players in the NBA.
He finished this past year with productive averages of 12.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 48.9% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range in 66 games for the Washington Wizards.
On July 27, Jones remained a free agent who was available to sign with any team in the league.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the former Duke star is now signing a deal with the Phoenix Suns.
Via Wojnarowski: "Tyus Jones — the market’s top remaining free agent guard — has agreed on a one-year, $3.3 million deal with the Phoenix Suns, Kevin Bradbury of @liftsportsmanagement tells ESPN."
Following the news, Jones made a post to his Instagram that had over 20,000 likes in six hours.
Jones captioned his post: "☀️🌵"
Suns superstar Devin Booker reposted the photo to his Instagram story.
Booker captioned his story: "🫡"
Jones is seen as a massive addition to the Suns.
They had been in need of a true point guard to help Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.
Via StatMuse: "Fun fact: Tyus Jones has the best AST/TOV ratio in NBA history."
The Suns are coming off a season where they were the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
However, they got swept by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Jones has also spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves over nine seasons.